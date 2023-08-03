MMC to craft 50-year master plan, sync Metro Manila drainage system

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Motorists traverse the gutter deep flood along Taft Avenue as rains brought by Typhoon Egay inundated several parts of Manila, on July 27, 2023.

MMDA acting chair Don Artes says small drainage systems and improper waste disposal reduce the effectivity of flood control projects

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is planning to draw up a 50-year water drainage system master plan to mitigate persistent flooding in the metropolis, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

“Itong drainage master plan na ito ay aaralin ang buong NCR (National Capital Region) at sisiguraduhin na interconnected at tama yung sukat ng ating mga drainage for [the next] 50 years,” MMDA acting chair Don Artes said in a press conference on Wednesday, August 2.

(This drainage master plan will study the entire NCR and ensure that our drainage systems are interconnected and appropriately sized for the next 50 years.)

The cost of this project and the timeline for the water drainage system are yet to be finalized, the MMDA said.

Artes said that while MMDA’s flood control projects are useful, their effectiveness is hindered by drainage systems that are either small or get blocked by garbage, preventing water from reaching the pumping station.

The pumping stations discharge floodwater either into the Pasig River or Manila Bay.

While Artes emphasized the need to synchronize and integrate the drainage systems of all local governments in Metro Manila, he highlighted the importance of proper waste disposal.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines every year, according to the weather bureau, often causing widespread flood in many areas during the wet season.

Metro Manila, home to over 13.48 million people, plays a big role in the country’s economy, contributing around 36% to the Philippines’ gross domestic product – Rappler.com