DPWH to repair damaged portions of EDSA, expect heavier traffic

Here is a list of alternative routes during the road repair along EDSA from August 4 to 9

MANILA, Philippines – Here is an important traffic advice to motorists in Metro Manila. If you are in a rush, pressed for time, or quick-tempered, do not pass through EDSA in the next few days.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it will conduct emergency asphalt overlay and reblocking along EDSA to repair the damage caused by the heavy rain the past weeks.

In an advisory released by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday, August 1, the agency said the repair will start at 10 pm on August 4, Friday, until 5 am on August 9, Wednesday.

The reconstruction will take place along the stretch of EDSA Busway, from Buendia to Muñoz, both southbound and northbound. The following roads will be affected:

Fronting Hurom / Philam Homes

Before Benitez St. (after Trinoma)

HQ BBM (near Octoboy)

DDT Skytower (Centris Station) – Albano

Before Guadalupe Bridge (whole length)

Rockwell Footbridge – Kalayaan (whole length)

Footbridge before Trinoma – Front Landmark

Quezon City 2nd DEO Office – Centris

Corinthian – after AFP

Before MMDA (Sunshine Media Marketing)

Guadalupe MRT – Guadalupe Bridge

Footbridge Trinoma – SM North

Front SM North and Nice Hotel – Muñoz footbridge

Fronting Ricoa – Avida Towers

Before Floor Central and Wilcon

Take alternative routes

Given this series of road works, the MMDA advised the public to take the following routes:

Skyway

Southbound Skyway

On-Ramp

NLEX Balintawak

Quezon Avenue

Plaza Dilao

Nagtahan

Off-Ramp

Quezon Avenue

Nagtahan

Zobel Buendia

NAIA 1,2, and 3

Doña Soledad

Dr. Santos

Alabang Zapote

SLEX Elevated ext.

To point of destination

Northbound Skyway

On-Ramp

SLEX Elevated ext.

Alabang Zapote Road

Dr. Santos

Doña Soledad

Quirino

Nagtahan

Quezon Avenue

Off-Ramp

Magallanes

Don Bosco

Amorsolo

Buendia

Quirino

Nagtahan

Quezon Avenue

Sgt. Rivera

A. Bonifacio

Balintawak

NLEX

To point of destination

Mabuhay Lane route

Southbound Mabuhay Lanes routes

Route 1: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at West Ave., right at Quezon Avenue, U-turn near Magbaua, right at Timog, right at T. Morato, right at E. Rodriguez, left at Gilmore, straight Granada, right to Pinaglabanan or right at N. Domingo, left at Pinaglabanan, right at P. Guevarra, left at L. Mencias, right at Shaw Blvd., left at Acacia Lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentrit, left at Coronado, take Mandaluyong- Makati Bridge to destination.

Route 2: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at West Ave., right at Del Monte Ave., left at Sto. Domingo or Biak na Bato, right at Amoranto, left at Banawe or D. Tuazon, right at Maria Clara or Dapitan to destination.

Route 3: from NLEX

All vehicles coming from NLEX should exit at Mindanao Ave. Access Ramp, right at Mindanao Ave., left at congressional, right at Luzon Ave., take Bridge crossing Commonwealth Ave., Katipunan Ave., C-5 to destination.

Route 4: from Quezon City to Makati

All vehicles coming from Quezon City to Makati should take N. Domingo, left at Blumentritt-Kalentong, left at Manalo St., right at Mariano, right at Luna Mencias, right at Shaw Blvd., left at Acacia Lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentritt, Coronado, take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge or take Barangka Drive Pantaleon- Estrella Bridge, to destination.

Route 5: from Quezon City to Makati

All vehicles coming from Quezon City to Makati, from E. Rodriguez, left at Matimyas-Plaza Noli to Fajardo, left at V.G. Cruz, right at Lardizabal, left at M. Dela Fuente, right at Ramon Magsaysay Blvd., Nagtahan to Pres. Quirino, left at South Super Highway to destination.

Route 6: from NLEX

All vehicles coming from NLEX should turn right at Balintawak Cloverleaf to EDSA going to Monumento, left at A. De Jesus St. (8th St.), left at C-3, right at A. Bonifacio, take Mayon Ave., Welcome Rotunda to destination.

Northbound Mabuhay Lane routes

Route 7: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should take Estrella, E. Pantaleon Bridge, Barangka Drive, left at Nueve de Febrero, right at M. Martinez Ave., straight to Gomezville, straight to Hoover, Wilson, left at Ortigas Ave., Granada, right at N. Domingo, left at Hemady, right at Scout Tobias, left at Timog Ave., right at Quezon Ave., QMC, right at Visayas Ave., left at Congressional Ave., right at Mindanao Ave. to destination.

Route 8: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Banahaw St., right at Makiling, left at Benitez, straight at St. Joseph, left at Ortigas Ave. to Greenhills Shopping Center.

Route 9: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Annapolis, right at Eisenhower, left at Club Filipino, Ortigas Ave. to Greenhills Shopping Center.

Route 10: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Connecticut, Ortigas Ave. to Greenhills Shopping Center.

Route 11: from EDSA

All vehicles coming from EDSA should take EDSA- Tramo Flyover, right at Andrews Ave., straight to Airport Road, right at Roxas Blvd. take Service road, Redemptorist to destination. – Rappler.com