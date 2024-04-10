Metro Manila LGUs set 7 am to 4 pm work hours starting April 15

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

METRO MANILA TRAFFIC. In this file photo, heavy traffic builds up on the southbound section of EDSA in Quezon City on August 24, 2023.

Out of 645,000 government employees in Metro Manila, approximately 22%, or 145,000 individuals, own vehicles, MMDA chair Don Artes says

MANILA, Philippines – Local government offices in Metro Manila will operate from 7 am to 4 pm instead of the usual 8 am to 5 pm starting Monday, April 15, in response to worsening traffic problems.

“The persistent traffic congestion in Metro Manila demands innovative solutions for the improvement of commuting conditions and the well-being of the citizens of the NCR,” a Metro Manila Council resolution dated February 28, 2024, read.

Metro Manila Development Authority acting chair Don Artes announced the new working hours on Wednesday, April 10, during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s town hall meeting on traffic woes.

The resolution also “strongly” encourages national government agencies in Metro Manila to adopt the adjusted working hours.

Artes disclosed that out of 645,000 government employees in Metro Manila, approximately 22%, or 145,000 individuals, own vehicles.

During the town hall, Artes outlined several policies implemented under his administration, including the ban on e-trikes and other modes of transportation, increased fines for illegal use of EDSA bus lanes, penalty hikes for illegal parking, and the establishment of exclusive motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

He also disclosed plans to expand motorcycle lanes across the metro and add more Mabuhay Lanes.

According to the 2023 TomTom Traffic Index, Metro Manila ranks as the top metro area with the slowest travel time out of 387 cities across 55 countries. On average, it takes 25 minutes and 30 seconds to travel 10 kilometers in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com

