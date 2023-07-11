How advertising director Adrian de Guzman came up with Quezon City’s ‘right to care’ card

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What would now become Quezon City’s ‘right to care’ card first came as Adrian de Guzman’s personal push to recognize queer partners in medical facilities and institutions

MANILA, Philippines – As Pride month festivities wrapped up in June, Quezon City (QC) again blazed the trail for LGBTQI+ rights when it launched a “right to care” card, granting queer couples the legal right to make health-related decisions.

QC Mayor Mayor Joy Belmonte introduced the “right to care” card in front of 110,000 people during the city’s “Love Laban” march and festival. The card gained viral attention with praise for Mayor Joy Belmonte. There were calls for local officials to bring the measure to their areas.

While she was reaping praises for this watershed benefit, Belmonte also credited MullenLowe TREYNA senior art director Adrian de Guzman for spearheading the initiative.

“This is not my idea. This is the idea of our friends from MullenLowe TREYNA katulad ni (such as) Adrian de Guzman at (and) Abi Aquino,” she said during her QC Pride speech.

MAKING HISTORY. Adrian de Guzman speaks during a press event for the launch of the ‘right to care’ card in Quezon City on June 24, 2023. Photo courtesy of Adrian de Guzman

The road for the 29-year-old advertising creative towards what would now become the “right to care” card was faced with rejections and revisions as De Guzman worked on the program for more than two years.

“Kung ‘yung iba kong teammates co-congratulate na kaming lahat sa isa’t isa, hindi pa siya mag-sink in sa akin…not until mayroon…screenshot of [a couple na] nag-register na sila ng partner niya at doon ako iyak nang iyak kasi…for the first time, merong isang queer couple na nag-apply for a legal document nang magkasama,” he told Rappler.

(When my other teammates were congratulating each other, it didn’t sink in for me at first, not until there was a screenshot of a couple who registered with their partner and I burst into tears because, for the first time, there was a queer couple who applied for a legal document together)

Beginning with reform

De Guzman said what would become the “right to care” card began as an idea two years ago that he floated with his former concept partner Xanti Gonzales in March 2021 as an advertising campaign to convince health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and hospitals to change policies on queer partners.

This was a conversation of @xantixavier and I more than 2 years ago… it was 'the' thought and early process of what would become The Right To Care Card — a product of pure love and care to the LGBTQIA+ community ❤️



I love you and thank you for believing in me 😫 pic.twitter.com/iTy35NQnJP — adrian (@adriandegu) June 24, 2023

“Pinanggagalingan kasi talaga ng problem na natukoy or na pinpoint ko is bakit as simple as makabisita yung partner mo sa hospital, kung nasaan ka, is not allowed,” he said.

(It came from the problem that I pinpointed where why is something as simple as visiting your partner in the hospital, no matter where you are, is now allowed.)

He planned to do this through a video advertisement that showed a queer couple facing discrimination in different facilities and a card that would hope to certify a queer partner as an HMO dependent or beneficiary.

De Guzman added he didn’t have any difficulty in pitching the initial plan to MullenLowe TRYNA’s creative leads as they were fully onboard with his vision, with people from different units such as public relations, accounts, and social media teams, among others, being onboarded on the project.

However, the initial plan faced different hurdles as De Guzman and his team learned to “mix and match” their approach for their different stakeholders.

“Like for example, there are different rules when it comes to public hospitals. Then there are other rules imposed by private hospitals,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He also noted the Family Code as a challenge because it defined family relations as between husband and wife. Marriage being defined as a permanent union between man and woman.

This led to the project being stuck “in limbo” for around six months until it was pitched to the Quezon City government in February 2023.

Developing the card

De Guzman attributed the city’s LGBTQ-friendly moves such as being the first city in the country to introduce a Pride council and its Gender-Fair Ordinance.

“The values of…what we’re gunning for just really aligns with the vision of the city…. On the local government side, we know that they are champions of equality,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The “right to care card” went through three stages before it was launched as a city program: QC’s Gender and Development Council, chief of staff Weng Macatao, and Belmonte.

GATHERING. Adrian de Guzman and his team from MullenLowe TREYNA gathers in a meeting with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and other local officials on the ‘right to care’ card. Photo courtesy of Adrian de Guzman

While hurdling those layers, they were also in touch with the city’s legal department, which led to the idea of the notarized special power of attorney to guarantee rights to queer couples such as care during hospitalization, signing any waiver or document, and disclosing personal information, among others.

The program had a “soft launch” during Quezon City’s commitment ceremony of queer couples on February 12, which also tested interest for the card.

“Actually, maganda na ‘yung reception. Sobrang na-cu-curious na rin yung mga couples kasi nag-set up kami ng booth doon, tapos inexplain namin along the way…if they can be part of the program. Pero kasi aside from the reception, talagang meron mga [couples na] nag-register,” he said.

(Actually, the reception was nice. The couples were very curious because we set up a booth and explained to them along the way if they can be part of the program. But aside from the reception, there were also couples who registered.)

While developing the “right to care” card, De Guzman recalled that one of the rights to be included in the card would also touch upon the death of the partner. However, this was dropped as the team realized that a special power of attorney would expire upon death.

“Since sobrang lawak pa ng scope, imagine talking about healthcare…and then we have death… So we really have to magnify kung ano ‘yung problem at ‘yun ay deciding on their partner’s behalf when it comes to emergencies,” he said

(Since the scope was still wide, imagine talking about healthcare…and then we have death…. So we really have to magnify what is the problem and that is deciding on their partner’s behalf when it comes to emergencies.)

Why Adrian chose advertising

Advertising was not love at first sight for De Guzman. He first dreamt of becoming a doctor before deciding to take up mechanical engineering at the University of Santo Tomas from 2010 to 2012 to follow his dad’s footsteps.

He would later shift to communication at Adamson University after realizing he wanted to be a radio DJ. It was as an aspiring DJ that he realized advertising skills after managing to get his idea for a public service announcement immediately cleared by his professor.

“‘Yung mga sumunod sa akin or the ones before me na nagpapaapprove, talaga sinasabi na isip ka pa ng iba. So ‘yung iba, bumalik ng seven [to] eight times [na] nareject yung idea. But at that point, nag-spark sa akin ‘yung curiosity of bakit naapprove yung idea ko first pass pa lang,” De Guzman said.

(Those who were next to me who were getting their proposals approved, they were really told to think of other ideas. So they came back seven to eight times of getting their idea rejected. But at the point, my curiosity sparked on why my idea got approved on the first pass.)

He would later turn this curiosity into interning and working for different agencies before settling for his “dream agency” at MullenLowe TREYNA.

De Guzman also came out in 2019 through a message to his mother on his birthday. However, he also felt that he was lucky to be raised in a home where he felt it wasn’t wrong to be gay.

“Siguro sana nag-out ako earlier kasi kung ‘yun din pala yung magiging reception ng parents…at ng family ko. Sana naisabuhay ko yung pagiging bading ng batang-bata pa lang ako,” he said.

(I wish I could have came out earlier if that was the reception of my family and parents. I hoped to live out being gay when I was still young.)

De Guzman was also instrumental in the popular LGBTQ+ podcast Pop Emergency with his co-host and Hashi Donburi owner Alwyn Mancio, which he believes was an “avenue” for queer people to see that discussing about pop culture is valid.

“People would be more invested to share these stories because we experienced this when we were kids. We just never had the chance to share it with other queer folks,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Pushing for equality

Something that has stuck to De Guzman’s mind is to always think of ideas that come closest to his heart from his work in Pop Emergency to his lobbying for the “right to care” card.

FOR THE COMMUNITY. Advertising creative Adrian de Guzman pitches the ‘right to care’ card to Quezon City officials. Photo courtesy of Adrian de Guzman

“As a gay man, ‘yung malapit sa puso ko is the community because wala namang iba ang magtutulong-tulong kundi tayo tayo lang,” he said.

(As a gay man, the thing that is closest to my heart is the community because there will be no one else to help than each other.)

In the future, they plan to expand the “right to care” card to include more benefits such as those surrounding insurance and death.

He added that there would be no need for Quezon City’s program if lawmakers in Congress agree that LGBTQIA+ Filipinos are entitled to equal rights and protected from discrimination. The best example of this neglect is the repeated failure to enact the SOGIE Equality bill, which has been languishing in Congress for more than two decades.

He hopes that the “right to care” card would be a small step towards making this a reality, saying that for couples applying for the card this is like securing a civil union.

“I think that’s the closest feeling to fully achieving that kind of right for us queer folks…. I think the ‘right to care’ card is like a bridge…to a lot of the different initiatives, as well as the different groups and people where through these initiatives would lead us towards finally passing laws that would protect us against discrimination like the SOGIESC Equality bill,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In the meantime, he urges advocates and allies to continue putting their heart into their work as it “will naturally show” as they can contribute to something bigger ahead.

“As colorful as our pride or our spectrum of the queer community, di ba (right)? You always have the chance to make it as colorful as always. And ‘yung (the) emotion attached to something colorful is [happiness] and fulfillment,” he said. – Rappler.com