5 Mindanao cities, provinces land in COA list of local governments with most assets

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Three Mindanao provinces and two cities have landed in the Commission on Audit’s 2020 list of local governments with the most current and non-current assets.
The local governments of the provinces of Davao de Oro, Bukidnon, and Surigao del Norte, and the cities of Davao and Zamboanga were listed in an audit report signed and submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte by COA chairman Michael Aguinaldo on November 25.
Davao had the most assets among Mindanao’s local governments at P23,664.39 million, followed by Davao de Oro at P20,891.62 million.
Davao City ranked 8th among cities, while Davao de Oro was 4th among provinces nationwide.
The city government of Zamboanga placed third in terms of assets in Mindanao at P19,775.07 million. It ranked 10th among city governments nationwide.
Bukidnon was the 4th among Mindanao’s local governments and the 5th among provincial governments nationwide with assets totaling P18,557.83 million.
Surigao del Norte ranked 5th among local governments in Mindanao, and 8th in the list of provincial governments throughout the country with assets amounting to P15,787.49 million.
No town in Mindanao and the Visayas was in the COA list of 10 municipalities with the biggest assets in 2020.
Their assets, however, paled in comparison to Quezon City, Makati, and Cebu province that registered nine-digit figures.
The COA list of provincial governments with the biggest assets are as follows:
- Cebu – P213,005.75 million
- Batangas – P25,236.43 million
- Rizal – P23,053.49 million
- Davao de Oro – P20,891.42 million
- Bukidnon – P18,557.83 million
- Negros Occidental – P17,170.11 million
- Isabela – P16,614.33 million
- Surigao del Norte – P15,787.49 million
- Palawan – P15,737.20 million
- Iloilo – P14,837.37 million
The city governments with the most assets in COA’s list are:
- Quezon City – P452,333.12 million
- Makati – P238,464.94 million
- Manila – P76,548.04 million
- Pasig – P49,510.67 million
- Cebu – P34,754.36 million
- Mandaue – P32,570.85 million
- Taguig – P30,682.05 million
- Davao – P23,664.39 million
- Caloocan – P22,203.09 million
- Zamboanga – P19,775.07 million
The list of town governments with the biggest assets are:
- Limay, Bataan – P4,463.04 million
- Silang, Cavite – P4,238.55
- Caluya, Antique – P3,502.06 million
- Cainta, Rizal – P3,473.58 million
- Taytay, Rizal – P3,118.61 million
- Binangonan, Rizal – P2,803.88 million
- Sual, Pangasinan – P2,677.93 million
- Carmona, Cavite – P2,471.61 million
- Rodriguez, Rizal – P2,390.96 million
- Mariveles, Bataan – P2,378.58 million
– Rappler.com
Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship