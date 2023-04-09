Basilan ferry fire death toll climbs to 32

FiND. Searchers find the body of another passenger of the ill-fated MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off Langgas coast in Maluso town in Basilan on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Only three passengers of the ill-fated ferry have remained missing, according to the Coast Guard

BASILAN, Philippines – Coast Guard and police maritime personnel found the body of another passenger of the ill-fated MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off Langgas coast in Maluso town in Basilan on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Coast Guard-Isabela City commander Ensign Arturo Alamani Jr. identified the passenger as Arsi Hassan. The Coast Guard said he was from Sulu, but an identfication card found with the body showed he was a resident of Maluso, Basilan.

The find increased the number of people who either drowned or were killed in the fire that broke out in the passenger ferry in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island before midnight on March 29.

Based on the Coast Guard’s data, only three passengers of the ill-fated ferry, which had more than 200 Zamboanga-bound passengers, have remained missing as of posting time. – Rappler.com