Cagayan de Oro goes strict again as city sees surge in COVID-19 cases

SURGE. Cagayan de Oro City Health Office's chief epidemiologist Teodulfo Joselito Retuya Jr. says COVID-19 cases in the city are increasing.

Cagayan de Oro logs 172 COVID-19 cases in March, the highest so far in the city this year

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Cagayan de Oro prompted the local government to enforce stricter public health protocols, including mandatory face mask-wearing in certain areas. This comes as thousands of religious devotees in the predominantly Catholic city observe Holy Week.

Local officials expressed concern after Cagayan de Oro documented nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in a month’s time, the highest so far in the city this year.

Cagayan de Oro logged 172 COVID-19 cases in March, said Dr. Teodulfo Joselito Retuya Jr., the City Health Office’s top epidemiologist.

Data from the CHO showed that the city logged 100 cases as of March 19 and the number of infections steadily rose to 172 cases before the end of March.

On March 21, CHO counted 101 active cases, the number surged to 136 the following day. From March 23 to 27, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose from 146 to 172.

Of the 172 people infected, 103 were admitted to various hospitals across the city, while 69 patients were outpatients.

Among the 80 barangays in the city, Lumbia had the highest number of cases with 26, while another village, Bugo, showed the highest fatality rate at 4.65%.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy has issued Executive Order 067-2023, setting general guidelines during the religious observance until Easter Sunday, April 9. The order mandates the strict implementation of minimum health protocols due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Uy also prohibited smoking and vaping at known Holy Week sites in the city such as the Guadalupe Shrine, the Malasag area, and in areas surrounding all churches throughout the week.

City hall called on the elderly and immunocompromised to refrain from attending large gatherings during the week.

Uy said teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, Roads and Traffic Administration, Regulatory Compliance Board, and Task Force Oro would be deployed to strictly enforce his executive order.

Dr. Rachel Dilla, CHO chief, told Rappler on Tuesday, April 4, that medical teams will be deployed to traditional Holy Week sites in the city.

“We have also coordinated with barangay councils and our barangay health workers so they could help us in areas usually frequented by people during the Holy Week,” Dilla said. – Rappler.com

Cong Corrales is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.