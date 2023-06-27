Cops file complaint vs 2 suspects in Davao’s P18-million shabu haul

The police say the seized shabu came from Tagum City in Davao del Norte, and Midasayap town in Cotabato province

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Police lodged a complaint at the Davao City prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, June 27, against two prople who were arrested in possession of P18.2 million worth of shabu in the city over the weekend.

The complaint was filed against 29-year-old Cresil Jay Lacia and 30-year-old Antonio Palacios Jr., both residents of New Corella town in nearby Davao del Norte province.

The two suspects, riding a black Mitsubishi Montero, were arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Sirawan, Toril, Davao City on Sunday, June 25, by Task Force Davao personnel.

City police spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, in an interview with Radio Mindanao Network-Davao, said the two suspects revealed that the seized shabu was sourced from Tagum City in Davao del Norte, and Midasayap town in Cotabato province.

Their arrest came two days after authorities caught 18-year-old Kurt Aaron Espinosa, considered Davao City’s “top one drug personality,” for allegedly possessing P2 million worth of shabu.

Tuazon referred to the two separate arrests of drug suspects in Davao City, the hometown of former president Rodrigo Duterte, as “high-value.”

In a statement, Brigadier General Alden Delvo, the police regional director of Davao, said, “This clearly shows that the illegal drug trade has no place in Davao Region.”

Delvo said the police in the Davao region will remain vigilant in thwarting the proliferation of illegal drugs.

“We will not tolerate any attempts by drug personalities to undermine the long-standing integrity of the region regarding all forms of illegal drug activity. This serves as a continuous warning to anyone planning to engage in unlawful acts within our jurisdiction,” he said.

Delvo said the police in the Davao Region has a “zero-tolerance policy” for illegal drugs and will employ all lawful means, through unwavering police operations, to safeguard the citizens. – Rappler.com