Parents bury NPA daughters discreetly to avoid social media bashing

The military says two of the seven NPA rebels killed in fierce clashes in Caraga and Northern Mindanao were former students of prominent schools in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Grieving parents buried two female New People’s Army (NPA) rebels away from public view as they pleaded with the military not to reveal their identities to avoid bashing on social media.

Brigadier General Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade, said on Tuesday, June 28, they agreed to the requests of the parents out of compassion.

The two female NPA members were among the seven rebels killed during a series of encounters with the military in Butuan City, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon last week.

Anayron said they have identified the two female rebels and found out they were former students of prominent schools in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities.

He said Army soldiers brought the bodies to their respective parents after former NPA rebels who were their former companions, have identified them.

Anayron said the female NPA rebel who was slain in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay, Malaybalay City last June 17, was a former student of the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City.

“Her father told us that she joined the NPA rebels in 2017 and that was the last time they saw her,” Anayron said.

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Uy, commander of the 58th Infantry Battalion, said the female NPA rebel who was killed in another encounter in Sitio Kalhaan, Barangay Minalwan on June 16, was also buried by her parents in Gingoog City.

Uy said the dead female rebel was a former student of the Jesuit-run Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

“Her parents asked us not to make her identity public because some of her siblings are still studying. They want to spare them from public ridicule on social media,” Uy said.

Elsewhere, Major Francisco Garello Jr., spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said Army soldiers also buried in Butuan City on June 21 the two NPA leaders who were among the seven killed by the military in Sitio Dugyaman, Barangay Anticala, also in Butuan City.

Garello said the two NPA leaders were identified as Roel Arellano Maglasang alias Do/Dali, of Asuncion town, Davao del Norte, and his wife, Raylin Zubiri alias Apple, of Gigaquit town, Surigao del Norte.

He said a total of 30 high-powered firearms were seized by the soldiers in the clash at Barangay Anticala.

These included seven AK-47 rifles, four M4 rifles, four AR18n rifles, one M16 rifle, two 14 rifles and two M16 rifles with attached M203 grenade launchers. – Rappler.com