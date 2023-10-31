Police arrest suspect in 2022 murder of Cagayan de Oro radio commentator

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAIN COMMENTATOR. Cagayan de Oro radio block-timer and political commentator Federico Gempesaw lies dead near his taxi after gunmen attacked him on June 29.

Police say a second suspect is still being sought by the authorities

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Police arrested on Tuesday, October 31, one of the suspected killers of radio commentator Federico “Ding” Gempesaw in Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro in 2022.

Lieutenant Colonel Evan Viñas, spokesman of the Cagayan de Oro City Police (COCPO), identified the alleged gunman as 35-year-old Peter Quimada Jr. of V. Castro Street, Barangay Carmen.

A second suspect, whose identity the police withheld, is still being sought by the authorities.

The arrest was based on a November 8, 2022 warrant issued by Judge Marites Filomena Rana-Bernales of Regional Trial Court of Misamis Oriental Branch 39.

The warrant of arrest against Quemada was served at his residence by members of a special task group from the police regional office around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Viñas said the suspect had been the subject of the Philippine National Police’s “Manhunt Charlie” and was listed as Cagayan de Oro’s most wanted person.

Quemada is currently detained at COCPO’s Police Station 4’s custodial facility.

The arrest of the suspect came 16 months after Gempesaw, a hard-hitting political commentator on local radio, was gunned down near his residence in Sitio Macanhan, Barangay Carmen.

On June 29, 2022, two masked men fatally shot commentator Gempesaw in the back of the neck and head. He was the host of a block-time program at Radyo Natin. – Rappler.com