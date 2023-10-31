Tensions persist in 2 Maguindanao provinces even after polling precincts closed

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHECKPOINT. Police continue to tighten security in the BARMM as counting begins.

Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu says the elections in her province went generally peaceful except for some disturbances

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – An independent monitor that kept an eye on the grassroots elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reported that tension continued to grip some areas in the special region even after polling precincts closed on Monday, October 30.

The Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA), a group involved in conflict monitoring and data analysis on conflicts, especially in the Bangsamoro region, said tensions erupted in Barangay Salam, Paglat town in Maguindanao del Sur after supporters of a candidate blocked a road.

At that time, the ballot boxes were being transported to the municipal hall, and scared members of the board of elections inspectors, an 8 pm CCAA monitoring report showed.

CCAA said security forces responded to the incident, and the election paraphernalia was brought to the venue of vote counting and canvassing around 6:20 pm.

The group also reported fighting in Barangay Salbo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, involving candidates and their supporters from the village of Elian.

Earlier, one person was wounded after being hit by shrapnel from an M79 launcher when gunshots were fired in Barangay Kabuling, Pandag town, according to CCAA.

It said riots were also reported in the town despite heightened alert among security forces.

Tension also escalated at Kayupo Elementary School in Pandag after gunshots were heard, prompting security forces to step up security measures.

According to CCAA, voters had to queue up early at Darampua Elementary in Sultan sa Barongis town, where some of the problems encountered were voters having difficulties finding their names on the voters’ list.

CCAA also reported a riot in the village of Lao-Lao, General Salipada K. Pendatun, involving the group of a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) commander.

Tension in Maguindanao del Norte

In neighboring Maguindanao del Norte, CCAA said tension gripped the Sarilikha National High School area in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, where a man sustained a gunshot wound in the neck and died.

In a 4 pm report, CCAA said two residents were rushed to the hospital after a violent commotion due to the snatching of ballot boxes at the Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat town. It said voting there had been stopped since 8 am.

It said gunshots were fired in SPDA, Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, where some voters were trapped in polling precincts. In the village of Gulango, Datu Odin Sinsuat, members of the indigenous peoples were not able to vote and they transferred to Datu Odin Sinsuat proper.

CCAA said only a few IPs were able to cast their votes in barangays Tapian and Kusiong because of fear that violence may erupt once the military leaves after the elections.

In a 2 pm report, CCAA said there was tension in Barangay Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and gunshots were heard in the area between supporters of opposing candidates.

CCAA said voters, most of them from the Teduray-Lambangian group, had not yet cast their votes at that time and found themselves preparing to evacuate.

The group said two residents were rushed to the hospital after being injured in a commotion due to alleged cheating and ballot snatching at the Datu Manguda Mangilay Elementary School in Barangay Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat town.

CCAA said voting was reportedly put on hold there since 8 am because of ballot snatching by supporters of candidates.

Sporadic gunfire scared residents in Barangay Simuay, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte. Four persons, including a soldier, were wounded from stray bullets when a man indiscriminately fired his rifle near a school where voting was going on.

The wounded were identified by police as Ibrahim Aman Mayon, Muslimin Kapenda, Ibrahim Kamad, and a soldier whose name was withheld by authorities.

In Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, where two supporters of a candidate – Juhaimen Ube and Mista Alon – were earlier shot dead and five others wounded hours before the elections started, voters scampered when a loud explosion was heard while voting was going on at mid morning.

The incident delayed the voting, said Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin, police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat. Also in Datu Odin Sinsuat, hours before the voting ended at the Sarilikha High School in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, a commotion ensued between opposing groups followed by gunfire.

A video of the incident on social media shows several men running, there was gunfire, and one of the running men slumped to the ground. The man, Esmael Genta, was taken to a hospital but later died, the police said.

The incident prompted Sarilikha school head Brahim Gulam to ask the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to hold the canvassing of votes at the town hall to ensure the security of teachers who are serving as members of the electoral board.

A ballot snatching in Barangay Makaguiling, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte, prompted authorities to move the voting in Barangay Dalumangcob to the town hall. Two people were hurt in the snatching incident.

At mid-morning while voting was going on in Barangay Makaguiling, a group of men entered the voting precincts, grabbed the ballot boxes, and tore the ballots before escaping.

‘Generally peaceful’

But local officials still considered the conduct of polls as generally peaceful. Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu said the elections in her province went generally peaceful except for some disturbances in the towns of Pandag, Datu Salibu, and in General SK Pendatun.

She said they received reports about a shooting incident involving a politician in Pandag town and his group. Two people were reportedly hurt in the incident.

The politician, former Pandag mayor Khadafe Toy Mangudadatu, who went on live social media while inside a car with his family, pleaded for help because “we are being fired upon.” He said they were to cast their votes when they were met with gunfire.

The governor said the Pandag incident was being investigated. – Rappler.com