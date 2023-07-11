NBI arrests ‘gunman’ in killing of Oriental Mindoro journalist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ARRESTED. The NBI executes the warrant of arrest against Isabelo Bautista, the alleged gunman in the killing of journalist Cris Bundoquin.

The alleged gunman already surfaced before the NBI in June and claimed he is not the gunman who killed the journalist

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested the alleged gunman in the killing of Oriental Mindoro-based journalist Cresenciano “Cris” Bundoquin, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, July 11.

In a statement, the DOJ said the NBI executed the warrant of arrest against Isabelo Bautista Jr. for murder and attempted murder charges on July 7. The alleged gunman remains at the NBI detention facility.

On July 7, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) announced that the Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro Regional Trial Court had issued an arrest warrant against Bautista. Judge Josephine Caranzo signed and issued the warrant. The PTFOMS explained that Bundoquin’s son also said he was shot by the alleged gunman, hence a frustrated murder case was also filed.

Prior to his arrest, Bautista already surfaced before the NBI Metro Manila office in June and claimed he was not the gunman who killed Bundoquin. Bautista’s alleged companion, Narciso Ignacio Guntan, died after their motorcycle crashed when they hit a metal road barrier during their escape, the PTFOMS said.

Bundoquin, a radio host at DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM, was gunned down at around 4:20 am in Barangay Sta. Isabel in Calapan City back in May. The PTFOMS said the “evolving motives” behind Bundoquin’s killing include illegal gambling in Oriental Mindoro using local carnivals (peryahan) as front, and local politics – both were severely criticized by the slain journalist.

Bundoquin is the third journalist killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and is the 198th journalist killed in the Philippines since 1986. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Filipino journalists killed since 1986)

On Tuesday, the Quezon City Police District also announced the arrest of Eduardo “Bingbong” Almario Legazpi III, the alleged gunman in the shooting of another journalist, Joshua Abiad last month. The photojournalist sustained gunshot wounds, but his nephew died because of the shooting. – Rappler.com