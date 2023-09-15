NCRPO OKs dismissal of 8 cops in Jemboy Baltazar killing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KILLED. Relatives and community members, along with families of victims of extrajudicial killings, joined in the funeral procession of Jemboy Baltazar, the 17-year old who was killed by members of the Navotas Police, as he was laid to rest at the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City on August 16, 2023.

The dismissal order, which can still be appealed, is on top of the criminal complaints filed against the cops

MANILA, Philippines – The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) approved the dismissal from service of the eight cops tagged in the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar, the NCRPO confirmed on Friday, September 15.

NCRPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Eunice Salas said the eight cops have 10 days to file a motion for reconsideration against the order dismissing them from the police force.

The dismissal is based on the recommendation of the PNP Internal Affairs Service, which probed the killing.

The NCRPO approved the recommendation to dismiss police captains Mark Joseph Carpio and Luisito dela Cruz for grave neglect of duty, and Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr., Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong Jr., Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban, Staff Sergeant Niko Pines Esquilon, Corporal Edmard Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada for grave irregularity in the performance of duty, conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Play Video

On August 2, cops killed Baltazar while he and his friend were cleaning their boat in a river near their home in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, Navotas City. Baltazar sustained gunshot wounds in the head and hand, and fell into the water after he was shot.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, who examined the teen’s remains, said Jemboy died of brain injuries, with drowning as a contributing factor. His death sparked condemnation against the police and led to a series of legislative hearings.

In one of the Senate hearings, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros revealed that Sonny Boy, Baltazar’s companion on the day he was killed, had said that the police told him to say that Baltazar had illegal drugs.

Balais, Bugayong, Maliban, Esquilon, Blanco, and Mangada already face complaints over reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. On August 29, Jemboy’s family filed a murder complaint against 19 cops, which includes the eight who were ordered dismissed. – Rappler.com