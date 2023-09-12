Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, Rappler acquitted of tax evasion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa arrives at the Pasig RTC for the promulgation of a case of alledged violation of the tax code by Rappler Holdings Corporation, on September 12, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The court victory ends four years and 10 months of trial of the case filed under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – A Pasig court acquitted Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, and Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) of tax evasion charges on Tuesday, September 12.

The decision was penned by Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 157 Presiding Judge Ana Teresa Cornejo-Tomacruz. Since the Pasig court handed down an acquittal, the prosecution can no longer appeal the criminal aspect of the case because it would amount to a violation of the double jeopardy rule, which is constitutionally protected.

Section 21 of the Constitution states: “No person shall be twice put in jeopardy of punishment for the same offense. If an act is punished by a law and an ordinance, conviction or acquittal under either shall constitute a bar to another prosecution for the same act.”

The court victory ended four years and 10 months of trial of the case filed under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte in November 2018. The case was filed two months after the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a closure order against Rappler based on the claim of the Duterte administration that the company is foreign-owned.

Rappler is, however, a 100% Filipino-owned company – a point asserted by the newsroom in its appeal against the SEC order pending before the Court of Appeals (CA).

“This is a victory not just for Rappler but for everyone who has kept the faith that a free and responsible press empowers communities and strengthens democracy,” Rappler said in a statement.

“We share this with our colleagues in the industry who have been besieged by relentless online attacks, unjust arrests and detentions, and red-tagging that have resulted in physical harm. We share this with Filipinos doing business for social good but who, like us, have suffered at the hands of oppressive governments,” the news outlet added.

This is the latest acquittal secured by Ressa and RHC, after the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) also cleared them of four tax-related charges in January 2023.

In acquitting Ressa and RHC, the CTA said early this year that the Bureau of Internal Revenue had “no factual or legal basis” to file the civil and criminal complaints. The facts in the Pasig tax case were identical to the four charges junked by the CTA.

With the junking of the last tax case, there are only two remaining active cases against Rappler and its CEO: (1) Ressa and former Rappler researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr.’s appeal on their cyber libel conviction pending before the Supreme Court and (2) the appeal on the closure of Rappler pending at the CA.

The case decided by the Pasig court stemmed from the alleged violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code over alleged willful and unlawful failure to supply correct information in Rappler’s second quarter value-added tax (VAT) return for taxable year 2015. The case was filed in connection with RHC’s issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to NBM Rappler and Omidyar Network Fund.

A PDR is a financial instrument that grants its holder the right to the delivery or sale of underlying shares, among others. It does not grant ownership rights to the holder. The prosecution argued that RHC was allegedly involved in the issuance and sale of securities, for which it should have paid VAT since the corporation allegedly received “sales receipts.”

However, Francis Lim, lead counsel of Rappler and former head of the Philippine Stock Exchange, said Rappler did not sell PDRs and that the transaction was only meant to raise capital. Lim added that there was no buying or selling of securities in the PDR transaction. – Rappler.com