After latest killing, NUJP urges Marcos: Hold media attackers accountable

The NUJP also notes that Cresenciano Bundoquin's killing is a 'grim reminder' that journalism is still a dangerous job in the country

MANILA, Philippines – Following the death of Oriental Mindoro-based journalist Cresenciano Bundoquin on May 31, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) called on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to act on media killings.

“We call on the Marcos administration and [the] Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) to build on the leap in the Philippines’ standing on the World Press Freedom Index by ending the impunity surrounding attacks on journalists and bringing those who harass, attack and kill media workers to account,” the NUJP said in a statement issued on Thursday, June 1.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines joins colleagues in Oriental Mindoro and the media community in general in calling for justice over the killing of Cresenciano "Cris" Bundoquin in Calapan City this morning. pic.twitter.com/Plw8YmYnhV — NUJP (@nujp) June 1, 2023

The union also noted that Bundoquin’s kiling is a “grim reminder” that journalism is still a dangerous job in the country. The NUJP added that the circumstances that put journalists, “especially those in the regions, at risk are still there.”

On Wednesday, the local police reported that Bundoquin, a radio host at DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at around 4:20 am in Barangay Sta. Isabel in Calapan City.

In a separate report, the Philippine National Police Mimaropa reported the journalist was shot in front of a store. The motorcycle-riding assailants, on board a White Honda XRM 125 with plate number DD 22153, stopped by the store, and one of the assailants approached and gunned down the victim.

Meanwhile, the PTFOMS expressed its sympathy to Bundoquin’s family, adding that his death “is now deemed ‘work-related’ to facilitate the investigation.”

The task force also announced that a reward money of P50,000 will be given to those who can give information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest. The PTFOMS added it already reached out to the journalist’s family for government’s assistance.

Bundoquin was the third journalist killed under Marcos. He was slain seven months after the killing of another broadcaster, Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, in October 2022.

He was the 198th journalist killed in the Philippines since 1986. Most of media workers slain in the country were radio journalists – at least 101 so far.

The NUJP, formed in 1986, works to advance the interests of Filipino journalists as well as promote press freedom. Its Media Safety Office monitors attacks against the media, and keeps track of journalist killings and legal moves against journalists. – Rappler.com