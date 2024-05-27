At Home sa Abroad: US-based Filipina student speaks out vs war in Gaza

MANILA, Philippines – Students in the United States have taken to the streets, and their campuses, to show their solidarity for the people of Palestine over the war in Gaza. As Israel continues its assault on Gaza and is being investigated internationally for war crimes, the students refuse to be silent.
One of the students who spoke out is Eliana Atienza, a Filipino sophomore in the University of Pennsylvania. She supported a weeks-long encampment which ended on May 10, when riot police dismantled it and arrested at least a few dozen students.
She was away from the encampment when the raid occurred. Still, she was evicted from her dorm, and denied access to campus facilities. After a disciplinary hearing, the school decided to sanction her with probation for a year.
In this episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, Rappler reporter Michelle Abad speaks to Atienza about her journey into activism and why she thinks Filipinos should care about what’s happening in Palestine.
Atienza is the daughter of television personality Kim Atienza, and granddaughter of former Manila mayor and Buhay party-list representative Lito Atienza.
Watch the video on Rappler on Monday, May 27 at 7 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com
At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora.
– Rappler.com
