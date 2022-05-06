Rappler correspondent honored for reports on COVID-19’s impact in Bukidnon

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler Mindanao correspondent Grace Cantal-Albasin won the 2021 News Report of the Year in the 9th Globe Media Excellence Awards on Friday, May 6.
Albasin, a fellow of the Aries Rufo Journalism Awards, bagged the award for her series of three news reports for Rappler about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Bukidnon province where she is based.
Her series includes the following stories:
- “Red tape kills elderly COVID-19 patient in Bukidnon” published on August 30, 2021
- “Sariling Sikap: Bukidnon family recounts COVID-19” ordeal published on September 1, 2021, and
- “No more religious rituals for the dead in Bukidnon city of Valencia” published on September 5, 2021
The Globe Media Excellence Awards is a program of telecom giant Globe that honors “outstanding and impactful works of VisMin journalists and content creators and their dedication to making a difference.“
GMEA received more than 500 entries for Visayas and Mindanao. A total of 92 stories from media practitioners and content creators in Visayas and Mindanao have made it to the roster of finalists, showing exemplary work in telling compelling, rich stories that influence this challenging period.
Albasin was one of the 43 finalists for Mindanao. – Rappler.com