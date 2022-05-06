Rappler correspondent honored for reports on COVID-19’s impact in Bukidnon

'IMPACTFUL WORK.' Grace Cantal-Albasin's reports on COVID-19's impact in Bukidnon is recognized in the 9th Globe Media Excellence Awards. Photo courtesy Grace Albasin

Grace Cantal-Albasin bags the 2021 News Report of the Year in the 9th Globe Media Excellence Awards for her series of reports about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Bukidnon province

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler Mindanao correspondent Grace Cantal-Albasin won the 2021 News Report of the Year in the 9th Globe Media Excellence Awards on Friday, May 6.

Albasin, a fellow of the Aries Rufo Journalism Awards, bagged the award for her series of three news reports for Rappler about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Bukidnon province where she is based.

Her series includes the following stories:

The Globe Media Excellence Awards is a program of telecom giant Globe that honors “outstanding and impactful works of VisMin journalists and content creators and their dedication to making a difference.“

GMEA received more than 500 entries for Visayas and Mindanao. A total of 92 stories from media practitioners and content creators in Visayas and Mindanao have made it to the roster of finalists, showing exemplary work in telling compelling, rich stories that influence this challenging period.

Albasin was one of the 43 finalists for Mindanao. – Rappler.com