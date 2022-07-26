Rappler Recap: President Marcos’ 1st SONA

Watch Rappler reporters Bea Cupin and Mara Cepeda give a rundown on the SONA here

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 25, as the Philippines continued to reel from the crippling effects of the pandemic, the energy crisis, and the rising costs of food and fuel.

In his speech that lasted for an hour and 14 minutes, Marcos circled back to three main priorities of his government: economic recovery, return to face-to-face classes for students, and food security.

The President gave his marching orders to different government agencies and laid down his 19 priority bills before members of the 19th Congress, where supermajority blocs had been formed both in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Watch Rappler reporters Bea Cupin and Mara Cepeda give a rundown on the SONA here. – Rappler.com