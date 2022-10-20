Remulla says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid killing has died inside Bilibid

MEDIA KILLING. Percival Mabasa, better known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead on October 3, 2022.

DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla Remulla urges independent forensic experts to check the autopsy of the 42-year-old person deprived of liberty

MANILA, Philippines – The alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa died inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said on Thursday, October 20.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said the 42-year-old person deprived of liberty (PDL) died at 3 pm on Tuesday, October 18, inside a prison hospital. The autopsy on the body is ongoing, according to Remulla.

“Nakita naming totoo nga, namatay, may namatay na tao (We’ve seen it, and it’s true that someone died, a person died), so, immediately, it’s the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and that autopsy that’s very important,” the DOJ chief told reporters.

Remulla also urged independent forensic experts to check the autopsy of the PDL’s body.

“And sabi ko nga sa kanila (And I told them), if there will be an independent witness like Dr. Raquel Fortun to look at the autopsy itself, so much the better. So we will open it to other medico legal experts to find out,” Remulla added.

Lapid, the second journalist slain under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was gunned down in Las Piñas on October 3.

In a briefer released by the DOJ on Thursday, the agency released two new names involved in the killing: Crisanto Palana Villamor and Christopher Bacoto.

Earlier, self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial said there were six of them behind the killing, and the order came from the national penitentiary. He added they were paid P550,000.

Escorial surrendered to the authorities on Monday, October 17.

According to the DOJ briefer, Escorial confirmed it was Villamor who promised to pay them. Authorities have yet to confirm if Villamor was the PDL who died on Tuesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s ANC on Thursday, Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Rhodel Sermonia said the person who ordered the killing of Lapid was inside the detention facility when he contacted Escorial.

Sermonia added that the alleged middleman is still in jail and undergoing trial, contrary to Remulla’s claim that he had died on October 18.

The Bureau of Corrections, which oversees Bilibid, has yet to issue a statement on Remulla’s claim. – Rappler.com