Vilma Santos reveals she suffered from anxiety due to pandemic

Representative Vilma Santos says now that she is not running in next year's election she has the time to return to show business

House Deputy Speaker and Lipa City Representative Vilma Santos Recto said Wednesday, December 8, the ongoing worldwide health crisis caused her to suffer from anxiety as she has not been able to do things that she wanted to do because of the lockdown.

Santos spoke about her condition when she accepted an award during the celebration of the 440th Founding Anniversary of Batangas Wednesday.

“Nanatili ako sa bahay, work from home. Ang kaharap ko lagi ay laptop. Alam kong hindi naging madali ito para sa atin. Hindi ako nakapunta sa lungsod ng Lipa, puro video, puro messages through virtual at kung meron mang importante hindi ako pwede because hindi ako pinapayagan ng doktor ko, ang humaharap doon ay walang iba kundi ang aking asawa, si Senador Ralph Recto,” she said.

(I just stayed at home, work from home. In front of me was my laptop. I know that was not easy for all of us. I could not go to Lipa, we only had video and message through virtual means. And if there was an important matter, I could not go and attend to it because the doctor would not allow it. It was my husband, Senator Ralph Recto, who attended to these matters.)

She and 4 others were recognized at the Batangas provincial capitol as “Dangal ng Batangan” awardees for public service. Santos served as the first female chief executive of the city of Lipa for 3 terms, the first female Governor of the province of Batangas, and is on her 2nd term as the first representative of the lone district of Lipa.

“Ngayon kahit delikado, kahit naka face mask, nandito po ako sa inyong harapan dahil ito rin po ay aking tahanan at nandito ako sa mas malaki kong pamilya, kayo po yun mga Batangueno. Sa inyo pong lahat, muli ang taus-puso kong pasasalamat, Gobernador, salamat po sa inyong pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa ginawa ko bilang isang lingkod bayan. Maraming salamat po sa tiwala po ninyong lahat. This prestigious award is priceless, kaya from the bottom of my heart, maraming, maraming salamat po!,” she said.

(Right now, even if it is precarious, I am here. Even with a face mask on, I attend because this place is also my home. I am here with my bigger family, the people of Batangas. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you, governor, for this recognition and for putting importance the work I have done as a public servant. Thank you everyone. )

She said she was not running in next year’s elections.

She added that this was the perfect time to return to her showbiz career which became the least of her priorities when she entered politics.

“Baka naman this time makagawa naman ako ng pelikula at mga TV show and I’m looking forward, I’m also excited….Gusto ko uling ipakita kung ano ang kakayahang ng artistang si Vilma Santos, the star for all seasons.”

(Now, I have the time to do movies again, and TV shows. I’m excited. I want to show the world again my talent as the actress Vilma Santos, the star for all seasons.)

Aside from Santos, also honored in the event hosted by Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas were Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno, economist Bernardo Villegas, and Senator Lawrence Go. – Rappler.com