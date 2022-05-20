Central Visayas sees ‘alarming’ rise in Dengue cases in first half of 2022

AGATON. A boy takes cover from the heavy downpour inside a box in Cebu City on Saturday, April 9.

The number of dengue cases in the region has skyrocketed in 2022 to over 3,000, from 256 in 2021. At least 31 have died from dengue already this year.

CEBU, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported over 3,000 dengue cases between January 1 to May 7, a majority of this coming from Cebu City.

Based on data from DOH-7’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), 708 cases out of 3,177 dengue cases were recorded in Cebu City. Lapu-Lapu City tallied 444, and Mandaue City had 214.

“This is not just the concern of the city health department or the city government. Everyone should help. It is important that we keep our surroundings clean,” Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) chief Dr. Jeffrey Ibones said in a press conference on Friday, May 20.

A total of 31 individuals have already died this year due to mosquito-borne diseases in the region.

Ibones said that this was a huge jump from only 256 cases and 10 deaths reported for the whole year of 2021.

But he clarified that this should not be taken without context as cases were also high in previous years.

CCHD data showed that there were more than 1,000 dengue cases in 2020 and almost 3,000 in 2019.

He explained that the decrease in cases in 2021 was due to the pandemic restrictions that lessened movement for people, keeping them safe indoors.

On the increase in 2022, he said that it may have been due to Typhoons Odette and Tropical Storm Agaton, leaving areas with big puddles that became breeding grounds for mosquitos.

According to Ibones, minors constitute a large portion of those affected by dengue. Ibones encouraged parents to bring their children to the hospitals, especially when they start noticing symptoms.

“It’s important to have check-ups immediately after two to three days of getting a fever,” he said in Cebuano.

The Cebu City health official also said that it would be ideal for anyone experiencing symptoms to hydrate themselves as much as possible.

“We are also coordinating with the Department of Education for the children’s upcoming face-to-face classes where we will teach them how we can combat dengue,” he added.

The CCHD has also started distributing insecticide-impregnated bed nets in high-risk barangays.

Ibones said in Cebu City, Barangay Guadalupe is the most high-risk neighborhood due to its large population.

Other high-risk areas include Talamban, Quiot, Inayawan, and Kamputhaw, among others. – Rappler.com