[WATCH] Leila de Lima’s acquittal: One step closer to freedom

So far, Leila de Lima has been acquitted in two of her three drug cases

MANILA, Philippines – Over six years since she multiple cases were filed against her, former senator Leila de Lima secured another legal victory after the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 204 acquitted her of drug-related charges on Friday, May 12.

In the case, De Lima and former Bureau of Corrections acting chief Rafael Ragos were accused of extorting money from persons deprived of liberty to fund De Lima’s 2016 senatorial campaign. But Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, in acquitting De Lima, ruled that the retraction of Ragos created “reasonable doubt” about the accusations against the opposition leader.

So far, De Lima has been acquitted in two out of three of her drug charges. In February 2021, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 205 cleared De Lima in Case No. 17-166.

Despite these acquittals, De Lima will remain behind bars since the other Muntinlupa City court has yet to issue rule on De Lima’s petition for bail.

Watch the report of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com