LIVESTREAM: Maria Ressa, lawyers speak to media after acquittal in tax cases

LIVE

The Court of Tax Appeals acquits Rappler and its CEO Maria Ressa of tax evasion charges

Watch the live video by clicking the YouTube link above.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) acquitted Rappler and its chief executive officer Maria Ressa of tax evasion on Wednesday, January 18.

The CTA 1st Division voted to acquit Ressa and Rappler’s holding company, Rappler Holdings Corporation, of charges from former president Rodrigo Duterte’s administration that Rappler evaded tax on its capital-raising partnership with foreign investors North Base Media and Omidyar Network.

The case involved the issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts, or PDRs, to the foreign investors. PDRs are financial instruments that have been used by other media companies like ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

Watch Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ressa and Rappler’s lawyers address the media here. – Rappler.com

