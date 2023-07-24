WATCH: Groups gather for People’s SONA protest

MANILA, Philippines – Activists staged a protest along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, July 24, ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.
Protesters burned the President’s to dramatize their discontent against his policies. Some of the civil society organizations raised issues on the economic crisis, environment, education, assertion of national sovereignty, and human rights abuses.
Rappler reporter Iya Gozum gives an update on what’s happening on the People’s SONA. – Rappler.com
SONA 2023 updates
- Check out our SONA 2023 developing story page for live updates, commentary, videos, fact checks and analyses as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his second State of the Nation Address.
- Follow Rappler’s coverage of SONA 2023, including the latest updates on road closures and alternate traffic routes, class suspensions, and political developments.