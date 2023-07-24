WATCH: Groups gather for People’s SONA protest

LIVE

Rappler reporter Iya Gozum gives an update on the protest along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, a few hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second SONA

MANILA, Philippines – Activists staged a protest along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, July 24, ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.

Protesters burned the President’s to dramatize their discontent against his policies. Some of the civil society organizations raised issues on the economic crisis, environment, education, assertion of national sovereignty, and human rights abuses.

