SPECIAL COVERAGE: Marcos' 2nd State of the Nation Address | SONA 2023

Tune in at 3 pm on Monday, July 24

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his second State of Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 24.

Rappler’s special coverage of the 2023 SONA brings you analyses, insights, context, fact checks, and the latest updates as the event unfolds.

Rappler senior multimedia reporter Pia Ranada hosts the special coverage with panelists editor-at-large Marites Dañguilan Vitug, resident economist JC Punongbayan, columnist and editorial consultant John Nery, and other Rappler reporters dialing in.

