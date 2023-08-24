After topping physical therapy test, Bacolodnon shines in counseling licensure exam

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COUNSELOR. Bacolodnon Adnan Balisi lands 6th in the August 2023 Guidance Counselors Licensure Examination conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Adnan Balisi, a 26-year-old from Bacolod, ranked 6th in the August 2023 Licensure Examinations for Guidance Counseling. But it’s just not that alone – it marked his second licensure exam success.

In 2019, Balisi secured the third spot in the 2019 Physical Therapist Licensure Examinations. He got an 86.85% rating.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on August 22 that 295 out of 559 passed the Guidance Counselors Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Lucena and Rosales this August.

Balisi completed his Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from Riverside College in Bacolod City in 2019, graduating with summa cum laude honors.

Subsequently, he pursued a Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos (UNO-R), earning his diploma in May.

After obtaining his master’s degree, he took the 2023 Licensure Examination for Guidance Counseling and shared the 6th spot with John Raven Baldovino from Northwest Samar State University and Justine Jamella Pecales from Saint Joseph’s College in Quezon City. They all registered an 87.60% rating.

Balisi works as the chief physical therapist of TherapyBCD Physical Therapy Clinic and a college instructor at UNO-R in Bacolod City.

TherapyBCD Physical Therapy Clinic is a joint-venture company of Balisi and other physical therapists.

Balisi’s father Noe is a government consultant, while his mother Anna Marie is the registrar of an aeronautics school in Bacolod City. He is the eldest of the Balisi siblings.

He told Rappler on Wednesday, August 23, that he was fond of numbers but was more drawn to health care.

Since many of Balisi’s patients had problems caused by stress, he said he decided to pursue a master’s degree in counseling to give his patients holistic care.

Balisi told Rappler his core values factored in his feat of acing two licensure examinations. He also attributed his success to perseverance, discipline, time management, and self-discipline. – Rappler.com