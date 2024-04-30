DepEd wants to fast-track return to old academic calendar by March 2025 | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Education wants to fast track the shift to the old academic calendar by March 2025. The agency says this was in response to ‘clamor’ for a faster return to the old academic calendar.

The China Coast Guard used ‘jet stream water cannons’ against two Philippine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal on April 30, 2024. This twin water assault of the China Coast Guard damage the PCG vessel BRP Bagacay.

A Pasig City court orders the arrest of Manibela leader Mar Valbuena over the cyber libel charges stemming from the complaints filed by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. In 2023, Bautista said Valbuena allegedly accused him of corruption.

Israel officials are worried the International Criminal Court could be preparing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government officials on charges related to the war against Hamas.

Columbia University on Monday, April 29, begins suspending pro-Palestinian activists who refused to disband their camp on its New York campus. Days of negotiations failed to persuade demonstrators to dismantle the tents set up to express opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza. – Rappler.com