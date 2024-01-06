Six cafes to visit in Cebu City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From Korean-inspired to Japanese-themed cafes, Cebu City boasts a thriving cafe culture that caters to various tastes and preferences

CEBU, Philippines – Whether you’re in the mood for a quick coffee fix, or brunch, or in search of Instagrammable spots, these cafes in Cebu City could just be the destinations for you.

From Korean-inspired to Japanese-themed cafes, Cebu City boasts a thriving cafe culture that caters to various tastes and preferences. Here are some recommendations listed in alphabetical order:

Capu Coffee

Location: Advent Business Center, Acacia Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City

First on the list is Capu Coffee, which had its soft opening in December 2023. With an edgy and clean ambiance, Capu Coffee features corners perfect for selfies and quick mobile photoshoots.

One of the cafe’s best sellers is its matcha drink, but it also offers a variety of drinks and pastries, such as Spanish latte and ube creme cake.

The Capu Coffee in Kamputhaw, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

Open from 8 am to 6 pm daily, this cafe is perfect for those seeking a less busy ambiance, as it is tucked away in a serene location–yet remains easily accessible to the Cebu Business Park.

HueMann Coffee

Location: G/F Queensland Manor Condominium, Rahmann Street, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City

This coffee shop labels itself as the first German coffee brand in Cebu. So, don’t be surprised if it’s the first time you’ll hear the names of their drinks as they are also in German.

HueMann’s best sellers are its Sea Salt Latte and the Meersalz Latte. It also offers other varieties, such as those called “Spanisched Latte,” “Dunkel Mocha,” and “Weisser Mocha.”

The HueMann Coffee in Zapatera, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

With a minimalist design, the cafe offers a clean aesthetic, which resembles the Because Coffee by Harlan + Holden in Bonifacio Global Center.

You can even order drinks from HueMann while getting your hair done in a studio just across the coffee shop!

Misfits Coffee

Location: 368 Tojong Street, Cebu City

Aside from their drink offerings, customers of Misfits Coffee can dig in on its cute laptop stickers and other artworks for sale.

This pleasantly old-fashioned, uptown coffee shop offers espresso, cold brew, pour-over, and tea.

The Misfits Coffee on Tojong Street, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

Mono

Location: Ginza Compound, J. Panis Street, Banilad, Cebu City

If you want to try a modern Japanese Cafe, Mono is a pick for you. This cafe offers indoor and outdoor dining and maintains a cozy and aesthetic ambiance.

This cafe sells souffle pancakes (in two flavors: mono classic and purple taro), donburi (protein + dashi egg rice bowl set with a side of vegetable pickles, miso soup, and a slice of fruit), and shokupan (the cafe’s rendition of the open-face toast using fluffy Japanese milk bread, served with a side of slaw), among others.

Mono is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Mono in Banilad, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

Naekkum (My Dream)

Location: Alice’s House, Prissan Road, Cebu City (front of Abaca Commissary)

I would recommend visiting this cafe on a sunny afternoon, where the rays of the sun perfectly bounce off the cafe’s large, modern windows–ideal for capturing the golden hour and taking photos.

Don’t be surprised to discover that the cafe is located in an actual house. This cafe also caters to pop-up events of local brands. It had its grand opening in November 2023.

Naekkum on Prissan Road, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

5G Coffee

Location: 7K, 2nd Street, San Antonio Village, Apas, Cebu City

This coffee shop prides itself as Cebu’s best croissant spot, and true to its claim, it offers delicious croissants and other pastries. Their matcha drink is also worth trying!

Located in the quiet neighborhood of San Antonio Village, just a few blocks away from Cebu IT Park, 5G Coffee sells signature specialty coffee and accepts pre-orders for its wide array of croissant flavors.

The 5G Coffee in San Antonio Village, Apas, Cebu City. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

Seeing the coffee shop industry thriving is a welcome development. It not only reflects a shift towards coffee consumption but also indicates a positive economic activity, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As someone who has recently developed the habit of exploring newly opened cafes, this trend definitely means enhancing the social experience of Cebu City! – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.