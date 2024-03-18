Cebu journalists, lawyers call for sanctions vs broadcasters who interviewed minor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNETHICAL. Journalists slammed Brigada News FM broadcasters Dennes Tabar and lawyer Juril Patiño for their unethical behavior during the interview with the child rape survivor on Wednesday, March 13.

'No empathy was shown towards the young girl who was already going through a difficult time. The aggressive and insensitive line of questioning only added to her distress and may have hindered her healing process,' says the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists

CEBU, Philippines – Media organizations and lawyers in Cebu condemned the unethical conduct of Brigada News FM broadcasters Dennes Tabar and Juril Patiño for interviewing in their program a 4-year-old rape survivor.

“During the interview on Wednesday, March 13, Patiño and Tabar made the child recount the most deplorable instances of cruelty and communicated in a language that can only be considered lacking in humanity,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines in Cebu said on Monday, March 18.

According to the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkasters ng Pilinas (KBP) in Cebu, the on-air interview was facilitated by the station’s field reporter, Jonalyn Jumabis, who was at the police station where the child was under the protective custody.

In a video circulating on social media, Patiño and Tabar asked the child to vividly describe how she was abused.

Under the KBP Broadcast Code of 2007, child victims are protected from enduring further emotional stress or trauma. A violation to this code is considered a serious offense.

the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists said in a statement on March 14.

The Stet, Cebu Women in Media, in a statement on March 16, urged the management of the Brigada Media Group, Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), and the KBP to impose the appropriate disciplinary action on the broadcasters.

“We urge an investigation and corrective action for apparent violations of the Child Protection Act (Republic Act 7610), ethical standards of the KBP, and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) for lawyers,” the women journalists said.

For its part, the IBP Cebu City Chapter said that it has taken notice of Patiño and Tabar’s offensive behavior and that any transgressions to the CPRA and pertinent laws will be dealt with accordingly.

Management’s response

On Sunday, March 17, the management of Brigada News FM, led by Visayas area manager Raul del Prado, said it was investigating the alleged misconduct of their two broadcasters.

“We recognize the gravity of the allegations regarding the mishandling of the interview. As such, Brigada has taken immediate internal action to implement administrative sanctions,” said Brigada News FM in a statement.

“Both Atty. Juril and Dennes Tabar have expressed profound regret for any inadvertent harm caused and have publicly expressed their sincere remorse as well as willingness to accept responsibility for any errors that may have been made,” it added.

The Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board said it would issuing a show-cause order to the management. – Rappler.com