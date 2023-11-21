Flash floods hit Eastern, Northern Samar provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Classes are suspended in all levels in the provinces of Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar because of the floodwaters

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Several areas in the provinces of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar were hit by flash floods as a result of heavy rain in the eastern section of the Visayas on Monday, November 20.

The local government of the flood-prone towns of Jipapad and Arteche in the province of Eastern Samar declared a state of calamity as it both were submerged in flood.

Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver told EsteNews that floodwaters surged to alarming levels, reaching 5-6 feet Tuesday. Residents were forced to evacuate to higher ground to ensure their safety.

A situation report from the Eastern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office sent to Rappler said the affected municipalities in the province were Maslog, with 602 families; Arteche with 1,187; Jipapad 2,192; San Policarpo with 66 families; Dolores with 3,588; Can-avid with117; and Maydolong with 243 families. The total families affected were 8,518 or 32,092 individuals.

Flood also inundated the following municipalities: Maslog – all 12 barangays; Jipapad – all 13 barangays; Arteche – 9 barangays, and Can-avid – 8 barangays.

Meanwhile, the national road along Arteche-Jipapad-Las Navas-Rawis Road (Eastern Samar to Northern road) at Brgy. Bigo, Arteche was still not passable to all types of vehicles, according to the Eastern Samar PDRRMO’s 11 am report.

In Northern Samar province, there was also widespread flooding in at least 5 towns including Catarman, the provincial capital.

Rappler was able to gather some photos posted on social media, in Las Navas town, as of 1:30 pm Tuesday which showed the flooding situation in the municipality. In San Roque, Northern Samar Board Member Don Abalon also posted photos of the current situation of the National Highway in Sitio Napares.

The Philippine National Police Pambojan also conducted a search and rescue operation in Brgy. Cabaria where they evacuated residents living in flood-prone areas. In Catubig, netizens also shared some photos of their town which is experiencing flooding.

Rappler was contacting the Northern Samar PDRRMO to get its situational report Tuesday as of this writing.

Meanwhile, in Calbayog City, Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan ordered the suspension of classes in the entire province due to continued heavy downpour which resulted in a landslide and flooding in 29 barangays.

Classes were also suspended province-wide in Samar and Eastern Samar provinces.

Ongchua said, ”Pwede nila gamitin ang kapitolyo para sa mga ililikas na pamilya na apektado ng baha mula sa bayan ng Catarman.” (For those fleeing from Catarman, they can evacuate in the town capitol.)

The Provincial DSWD of Northern Samar is now preparing for a relief operations to hundreds of families affected of flooding and landslides.

While, the LGU of Jiapapad, Eastern Samar has declared a state of calamity this morning.

Eastern Visayas Director Office of Civil Defense Director Lord Byron Torrecarion told Rappler that as of Tuesday landslides have occurred in Catarman in Northern Samar; Babatngon Leyte; Jipapad, Eastern Samar; Catbalogan City; Lope De Vega, Northern Samar; Calbayog City; Tagapul-an Samar, and Bontoc Southern Leyte. – Rappler.com