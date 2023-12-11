‘Gun-for-hire’ threatens to kill Cebu human rights lawyer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lawyer Fionah Bojos of the Cebu for Human Rights says the caller may have gotten her name from her work fighting alleged human rights abuses by the Socorro Bayanihan Services in Surigao del Norte

CEBU, Philippines – A man claiming to be an alleged “gun-for-hire” made death threats at human rights lawyer Fionah Bojos through a phone call on Monday morning, December 11.

Based on Bojos’ social media post, an anonymous caller contacted her secretary at around 10 am, claiming to be a certain “Joseph Morales” who had supposedly been instructed to kill the lawyer.

The lawyer told Rappler that she suspected the caller may have gotten wind of her name through the work she has been doing related to the controversial Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI) in Surigao del Norte.

Bojos, who is part of the Cebu for Human Rights (C4HR), is known for her work with civil rights groups and movements like the Kalihukan Batok Kulto which fought alleged human rights abuses committed by the SBSI.

She said that lawyer Kim Grace Mendoza and C4HR president Magdalena Daymeg Lepiten also received similar phone calls, days after veteran lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna was ambushed outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice at the Qimonda IT Center in the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City on September 2, 2019.

In a The Freeman article, Mendoza said that a caller identified himself as a gun-for-hire from Mindanao who was instructed to kill her. Lepiten also said that a certain “Bobby” from Davao was instructed to kill her.

In both cases, the callers gave them an amount to pay if they want their lives spared. Bojos said she did not receive the amount to be paid as her secretary immediately blocked the number after the call.

“Several lawyer friends were likewise called. Naapil na diay ko. Nangwarta ra ni siya (I guess I’m included now too. This person is just trying to make money),” Bojos said.

Despite this, she will be reporting the incident to authorities since she believes it should be looked into.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU 7) urged the lawyer to approach them in their office in Camp General Arcadio Maxilom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City for further investigation into the incident. – Rappler.com