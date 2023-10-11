Iloilo reactivates OFW help desk amid Israel-Hamas war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HELP. A file photo of the Bulig Ilonggo Help Desk in 2020, set up at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol lobby to assist OFWs and families in crisis in the Middle East.

The provincial government also reactivates Task Force Bulig Ilonggo, a social media chat to tighten coordination with the families of war victims

ILOILO, Philippines – Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. ordered the reactivation of the Iloilo provincial government’s 24/7 Operation Bulig Ilonggo Migrants Desk to aid Overseas Filipino Workers and their families affected by the ongoing tension between Israel and Palestine.

The Public Employment Service Office and the Provincial Civil Defense Office will manage aid services starting Wednesday, October 10.

PESO head Francisco Heler Jr. said the provincial government also reactivated its Task Force Bulig Ilonggo and created a social media chat to tighten coordination with the families of war victims.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, meanwhile, said he would discuss with city Public Employment Service Office (PESO) manager Gabriel Felix Umadhay the possibility of establishing a similar desk.

At least two Filipinos have died in the latest outbreak of violence near Gaza and other areas in Southern Israel, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday, October 11.

The announcement came a day after the Philippine Embassy in Israel said six Filipinos were missing since Hamas launched its devastating, multi-pronged attack on October 7.

OIC-Governor and Provincial Administrator Raul Banias said he is closely coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

He said the provincial government will extend immediate assistance to the Ilonggo victims.

“The governor also instructed our OpCen will proactively call or inform our local government units and even the barangays just in case they receive a report of an Ilonggo affected by the war,” Banias said.

Governor Defensor issued Executive Order No. 004 Series of 2020 creating the Task Force Bulig Ilonggo for OFWs and their families in war-crises-prone areas in the Middle East and establishing an assistance desk.

If you are from Iloilo province and worried for your kin in Israel, you can call these hotlines.

