New police chief takes over in Negros Oriental

CHANGING OF THE GUARD. Police Region 7 (Central Visayas) Director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin presides over turnover rites at the Negros Oriental provincial police office, as Col. Alex Recino replaces provincial police director Col. Reynaldo Lizardo

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Central Visayas says the relief of Col. Reynaldo Lizardo is part of a general reshuffle of officials

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Police Col. Alex Guce Recinto from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 7 Office (PRO7) took over the Negros Oriental provincial police office on Friday, March 24.

Recinto replaced provincial police director, Col. Reynaldo Lizardo, who was relieved on March 22.

Newly-appointed PRO-7 Director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin led the turnover of command ceremony.

The March 4 Pamplona massacre of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and eight others happened during Lizardo’s watch.

PNP Central Visayas information chief, PCol Gerarde Perale said Lizardo’s relief was part of an “ongoing administrative reshuffle.”

“Regional directors in different regional police offices have been subject to the reshuffling also,” he said.

The relief will not affect the ongoing probe into the Pamplona murders, Perale said.

Brazen attack

The brazen daylight attack, the subsequent arrests of ex-soldiers in Bayawan City, and the discovery of caches of powerful weapons prompted cries for an end to the violence in the province.

The PNP central office ordered the relief of the entire police force of Bayawan City.

Bayawan is the home turf of suspended Negros Oriental 2nd District Representative Arnie Teves.

The House of Representatives sanctioned Teves after the legislator failed to return home after his personal leave. – Rappler.com