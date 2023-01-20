Big prizes await creatives in Iloilo’s Dinagyang 2023

PRE-PANDEMIC. Eight Iloilo school-based tribes competed for the Dinagyang Ati Tribe competition at Iloilo Freedom Grandstand during the Dinagyang Festival on January 26, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the festival for two years.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Dinagyang Festival 2023, on full blast after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has tens of thousands of pesos in prizes awaiting videographers, photographers, and TikTok content creators, Mayor Jerry Treñas announced on Thursday afternoon, January 19.

The first prize winner for the video contest will get P30,000, while the second and third placers will receive P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The top prize for the TikTok and photo contests is P20,000, with P15,000 for second place and P10,000 for third place.

The contests are open to all, with no age limits. No registration fee is required, the mayor said.

In all three categories, entries must capture the Dinagyang Festival 2023 experience and/or in SM City Iloilo, with any one or combination of the following as subjects:

Tourism and destination during Dinagyang

People during Dinagyang

Dinagyang customs and tradition

Food and local products offered at Dinagyang

COLORS OF DINAGYANG. Ilonggo artists work at the Dinagyang murals in Lapuz district, Iloilo City, as part of a pandemic program to help artists and also cheer up residents by painting over blank walls across the metropolis. Photo by Arnold Almacen/Iloilo Mayor’s Office

The Dinagyang Kasadyahan and Ati-Tribes Competition will roll out over the weekend, January 21 and 22, and the city government released on Friday, January 20 the competition route and road closure guide.

The Dinagyang revved up on Wednesday, January 18, with the coronation of Raniele Shaine Saulog as Miss Iloilo 2023, followed by the sashing rites and announcement of what national contests the top three winners would join.

A food and music festival also opened on Thursday in the city’s downtown area.

On Friday, the fluvial procession to the Santo Niño started at 2 pm from Fort San Pedro, passing through the Guimaras strait towards the Iloilo River, ending on Muelle Loney Street, where the foot procession started.

TAKE YOUR PICK. Any one of these highlights of Iloilo City’s Dinagyang Festival 2023 can be a subject of entries in the festival’s competition for content producers and other creatives. Photo from Jerry Treñas’ Facebook page

All submissions must be original work, taken using mobile phone or camera, in high resolution, and should not contain any copyrighted material including music, other clips, artworks, and photos.

Entries must not contain date stamps or watermarks, and must not have been awarded in any other video contests and/or commercially published whether for news, advertising, or otherwise.

Participants should agree to be featured in promotional activities for free, and winning entries will be deemed as property of the city government.

Content must not show violence, profanity, religious or cultural intolerance, racism, gender discrimination, and/or illegal acts.

Contestants are only allowed a single entry in any category.

They can choose to use Hiligaynon (with English subtitles) or English in their videos and captions.

Videos should be in mp4 format and not exceed three minutes.

Entries should be uploaded on Google drive, and Google links should be emailed to trenasjerry2020@gmail.com with the following content:

SUBJECT: Dinagyang Festival 2023 Video Contest / Title of Video Entry

MESSAGE:

Participant/s Name:

Address:

Age:

Mobile Number:

Google Link:

SHORT DESCRIPTION OF THE VIDEO with hashtags #UswagIloilo #SMCityIloilo

Deadline for the online submission of entries is on January 23-28, at 5 pm Philippine Standard Time. Any entries submitted after the deadline will be automatically rejected. Judging will be on January 27 to February 3.

Participants must like and share the Jerry Treñas, Iloilo City Government, and SM City Iloilo official Facebook pages.

The Jerry Treñas and SM City Iloilo official Facebook pages will upload the winning entries. Announcement of winners will be on February 6 to 10.

The full set of contest rules can be accessed here. – Rappler.com