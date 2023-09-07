6 rebels killed in Bohol clash with Philippine Army

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIREARMS. A total of 7 high-powered firearms were seized from the clash in Bohol.

The Army says the rebels are remnants of the Bohol Party Committee, Komiteng Rehiyon - Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor

CEBU, Philippines – Troops of the 47th Infantry Battalion of the 302nd Infantry Brigade killed 6 alleged armed rebels during a clash in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Campagao, Bilar town, Bohol on Thursday, September 7.

In a press release, the army said that the first encounter happened at around 7 am Thursday as troops conducted peacekeeping operations in the area.

Locals reported the presence of armed rebels who were accused of extorting food and other supplies from villagers.

The troops identified 9 armed rebels who were alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA), specifically the Bohol Party Committee, Komiteng Rehiyon – Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (BPC KR-NCBS).

A firefight immediately ensued between the 47th IB and the armed rebels.

At around 8 am, the rebels fled to Sitio Ilaya. Government troopers said 4 consecutive encounters broke out while their pursued the rebels.

The army confirmed that they killed 6 of the 9 armed rebels and seized 5 5.56mm rifles and 2 AK47 assault rifles.

The clash lasted for more than 3 hours.

According to the 47th IB, the rebels were under the command of Domingo Compoc, a high-profile NPA leader.

Lieutenant Colonel J-Jay Javines, chief of the 3rd ID Public Affairs Office, said in a message to Negros reporters that Compoc originated from Negros Oriental and was sent to Bohol in an effort to recover NPA fronts there.

“We urge the remnants of these NPAs to return to the folds of the law to avoid experiencing the same fate as their comrades suffered in previous encounters,” Lieutenant Colonel Magno Mapalad III, commanding officer of the 47th IB, said. –Rappler.com