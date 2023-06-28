Negros Oriental police report killing as Comelec hears proposals to postpone October polls

(1st UPDATE) Police in Bayawan, Negros Oriental have put up checkpoints and say they have no leads yet on the motives for the killing

DUMAGUETE, Philippines – A man was shot dead in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental on Wednesday, June 28, the second day of Commission on Elections (Comelec) hearings here on the possible postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the province.

The Bayawan police office identified the victim as Junard Barrios and said he was gunned down just before sundown.

They did not give other details, except to say that hot pursuit is ongoing and checkpoints have gone up around the city.

Proposals to push back the October 30 elections in the province are linked to violent incidents, including the massacre that killed the late governor Roel Degamo and nine others on March 4.

At least nine of the province’s mayors, including Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, issued a joint statement on June 25, calling for a delay in the elections.

The local chief executives said a postponement will provide “an opportunity for concerted efforts to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence in the voters, and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment.”

A desk officer at the police station said it is too early to speculate on the motive behind the killing.

However, Siaton Mayor Fritz Diaz, a close ally of Mayor Degamo, posted a video on his Facebook page that indicates the victim was a supporter.

In the Bisaya language used in the province, Diaz said he had helped Barrios with an event aimed at “bringing fun to his barangay.” He said an official scuttled Barrios plans.

Diaz did not say that Barrios’ event had anything to do with the shooting or that he was a resident of Siaton.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the slain governor’s widow, said in a Facebook post that Barrios was allegedly planning to run for barangay captain in Bayawan.

“Eto ba ang sinasabi nating peaceful (Is this what you call peaceful)?! Another political leader of ours is dead!” Degamo said.

“He plans to run for Brgy Captain this election against the Teves administration. Eto ba ang peaceful (Is this peaceful)!?” she added.

Bayawan is the home turf of suspended Negros Oriental 3rd district representative Arnulfo Teves whom Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla tagged as among the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo.

The Justice Department on April 26 started the process of designating Teves as a terrorist, in connection with the Degamo killing.

Teves is abroad and has said he will not return due to security reasons and because he does not feel the current climate will give him a fair chance to defend himself.

Remulla’s efforts to fast-track the prosecution of the 11 arrested massacre suspects suffered a setback in May when most of them recanted earlier confessions. They claimed illegal arrests and coerced confessions. – Rappler.com