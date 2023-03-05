Suspect in Degamo assassination killed during hot pursuit operations

The Philippine National Police has yet to identify the suspect killed during the hot pursuit operations

A suspect in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others was fatally shot by authorities during hot pursuit operations on Saturday evening, March 4, in Bayawan City.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Degamo assassination Special Investigation Task Group, said during a press briefing on Sunday that the composite team was able to locate a suspect hiding in a plantation.

When the suspect sensed operatives coming his way, he shot at them, Pelare said.

The spokesperson added the Philippine National Police has yet to identify the suspect.

Information on the whereabouts of the slain suspect, he said, came from debriefing three men earlier arrested, including a former military ranger.

– Rappler.com