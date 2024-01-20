LIVESTREAM: Sinulog 2024 fluvial procession

LIVE

More than 200 vessels take part in this year’s fluvial parade

More than 200 vessels traverse the Mactan Channel in Cebu on early Saturday morning, January 20, as they take part in this year’s fluvial procession for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival.

There are 139 motorized bancas, 31 passenger vessels, four speedboats, 24 tugboats, and six yachts registered for the parade, according to the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu.

The annual fluvial procession, in honor of the Santo Niño or the Child Jesus, is one of the highly anticipated events of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations, attended by devotees and locals in Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and other cities and towns in the province.

The inclusion of a fluvial parade during Fiesta Señor celebrations started in 1985, according to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu. – Rappler.com