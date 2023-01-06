More rain seen from shear line, northeast monsoon, trough of new LPA

A new low pressure area forms outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, January 6

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line, the northeast monsoon or amihan, and the trough or extension of a new low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) are all bringing rain to the country, the weather bureau said on Friday afternoon, January 6.

The shear line is affecting the eastern parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, which may be moderate to heavy, are expected in these areas due to the shear line:

Quezon

Bicol

Eastern Visayas

The northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon. Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, will hit the following regions:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Light rain, still due to the northeast monsoon, is expected in two areas:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Meanwhile, the LPA outside PAR was located 1,310 kilometers east of Western Mindanao on Friday afternoon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario said the LPA may enter PAR, but it is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days.

The trough of the LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to these two regions in Mindanao:

Caraga

Davao Region

Areas affected by the three weather systems must be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

Floods have hit several areas in the past few days. The bad weather also prompted class suspensions. – Rappler.com