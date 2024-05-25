More rain in Luzon as Tropical Depression Aghon moves over Sibuyan Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 25, 2024, 5 pm.

Tropical Depression Aghon has made landfall at least six times, five of those on Saturday, May 25. Its next stops could be Marinduque and Batangas or Quezon.

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain and strong winds from Aghon were concentrated in parts of Luzon by late Saturday afternoon, May 25, as the island group braced for the tropical depression to directly hit more areas.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Aghon continues to move over the Sibuyan Sea, off the coast of Sibuyan Island which is part of Romblon.

The tropical depression is still heading west northwest, but it slowed down from 30 kilometers per hour to 20 km/h.

It maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

So far, Aghon has made landfall six times:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

PAGASA said late Saturday afternoon that Aghon will keep moving over the Sibuyan Sea and also Tayabas Bay, followed by another possible landfall in Marinduque within 12 hours. It might weaken into a low pressure area during this time, too.

After Marinduque, the weather bureau now sees Aghon heading north, where it might make landfall again in Batangas or Quezon, then cross Calabarzon.

It may also re-intensify and even strengthen into a tropical storm by Sunday, May 26.

Aghon earlier dumped rain in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas. PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast shows the rain is now heaviest in Southern Luzon, and floods and landslides remain possible.

Saturday afternoon, May 25, to Sunday afternoon, May 26

100-200 millimeters (mm): Quezon including Polillo Islands, eastern part of Laguna, eastern part of Rizal, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Aurora, Metro Manila, rest of Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Western Visayas

Sunday afternoon, May 26, to Monday afternoon, May 27

100-200 mm: Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Aurora, eastern part of Isabela, eastern part of Laguna, eastern part of Rizal, Albay, northern part of Masbate including Burias Island

As for strong winds, only areas in Luzon are under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm on Saturday. New places have been added to the list as well:

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

eastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

Bulacan

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat)

Aurora

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Metro Manila

eastern part of Cavite (Mendez, General Mariano Alvarez, Noveleta, Silang, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, Amadeo, Carmona, Kawit, Rosario, Tanza, Alfonso, Tagaytay City, Bacoor City, Trece Martires City, Imus City, Indang)

Laguna

Rizal

eastern part of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Santo Tomas, Batangas City, Tingloy, Bauan, San Luis, Mabini, San Pascual, San Jose, Ibaan, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Calaca, Cuenca, Talisay, Agoncillo, Lemery, Tanauan City, Alitagtag, San Nicolas, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal)

Marinduque

northeastern part of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

eastern part of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Abra de Ilog)

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

northern part of Masbate (Uson, Dimasalang, Masbate City, Mobo, Cawayan, Palanas, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Baleno) including Burias Island and Ticao Island

For coastal waters, Aghon is still causing moderate to rough seas in the seaboards of Bicol, Quezon, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, and the western seaboard of Samar and Northern Samar. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high.

PAGASA advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

On Sunday afternoon or evening, Aghon is expected to start recurving toward the northeast. It may keep gaining strength over the Philippine Sea and eventually intensify into a typhoon on Wednesday, May 29.

It might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday, or Tuesday, May 28, at the earliest.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com