Typhoon Aghon speeds up over Philippine Sea

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 28, 2024, 11 am.

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is already 455 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, as of 10 am on Tuesday, May 28

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) accelerated away from Luzon on Tuesday morning, May 28, heading northeast at 20 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

It was already 455 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, as of 10 am on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in a briefing past 11 am that Aghon still has maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

PAGASA expects the typhoon to maintain its strength within 24 hours or so, “although a short period of intensification may be possible in the next 12 hours.” Afterwards, Aghon might start to weaken on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, or even earlier.

There were no more rainfall warnings as of Monday, May 27, while tropical cyclone wind signals and the gale warning for coastal waters had been lifted early Tuesday.

Aghon is still causing moderate to rough seas, however, in the coastal waters of Cagayan (eastern coast), Isabela, and northern Aurora, as well as the northern coastal waters of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Waves are 1 to 4 meters high in those areas, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times, bringing moderate to torrential rain and strong winds. Signal No. 3 was the highest wind signal raised.

It made landfall in the following areas:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

At least seven people have been reported dead.

Aghon is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windflow, or winds coming from the southwest, will affect Western Visayas as well as western portions of Northern, Central, and Southern Luzon in the next three days.

In a separate advisory issued at 11 am on Tuesday, PAGASA said these provinces will have moderate to heavy rain:

Tuesday, May 28

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Wednesday, May 29

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan

Thursday, May 30

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan

Floods and landslides are likely. – Rappler.com