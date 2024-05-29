Authorities rush to contain Aklan oil spill | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Aklan authorities deploy oil spill booms to contain a slick affecting local fishing communities with reports of dead fish and oil-coated birds unable to fly.

The Ombudsman orders the preventive suspension of Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado and 68 other officials from different government agencies over the construction and operation of the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort on Chocolate Hills.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distances himself from speculations he is behind Senator Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri’s removal as Senate president.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena records his lowest clearance in nearly two years placing seventh in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic after dealing with multiple issues with his poles on Tuesday, May 28.

Philippine weather bureau PAGASA announces the start of the rainy season on Wednesday, May 29. – Rappler.com