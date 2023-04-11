Tropical Depression Amang makes landfall in Catanduanes

(1st UPDATE) PAGASA says Tropical Depression Amang slightly weakened as it made landfall on Tuesday evening, April 11, but heavy rain is still expected in Bicol and parts of Calabarzon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang made landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, April 11, the weather bureau announced in a briefing past 11 pm.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang slightly weakened as it made landfall, with its maximum sustained winds now back to 45 kilometers per hour from 55 km/h. Its gustiness decreased to 60 km/h from 70 km/h.

The tropical depression continued to move west late Tuesday evening, but it slowed down to 15 km/h from 30 km/h.

Amang is projected to move generally west or west northwest on Wednesday, April 12, over the coastal municipalities of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Then the tropical depression may shift northwest toward the waters east of Quezon and possibly pass near or over the Polillo Islands, before making another landfall in Aurora on Thursday afternoon or evening, April 13.

Bicol and parts of Calabarzon face rain from Amang in the next three days, based on PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast. Floods and landslides may hit affected areas.

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday evening, April 11, to Wednesday evening, April 12

Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)

Bicol

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday evening, April 11, to Friday evening, April 14

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

Bicol

northern and southeastern parts of Quezon

eastern part of Rizal

eastern part of Laguna

Signal No. 1 is still raised in the following areas as of 11 pm on Tuesday:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Ticao Island

Burias Island

Rizal

Laguna (San Pablo City, Alaminos, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castañeda)

Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Talavera, San Jose City, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, Gabaldon)

Isabela (Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Palanan, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City)

Northern Samar

The gale warning issued at 5 pm on Tuesday remains in effect for these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon as well as northern and eastern seaboards of Visayas (Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, eastern coast of Eastern Samar) – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high, are also seen in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas that are not under the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

By late Thursday, Amang may weaken into a low pressure area “due to increasing vertical wind shear, intrusion of dry air, and interaction with the rugged landmass of eastern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com