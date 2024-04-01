Extreme heat push class suspensions in Visayas | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Six local governments in Western Visayas, including Iloilo City, suspend face-to-face classes on Monday, April 1, citing the rise in temperature. State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts the heat index to soar to 41°C.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the new Philippine National Police chief. Prior to this, Marbil was the head of the PNP’s Directorate for Comptrollership.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs an executive order strengthening the country’s maritime security. Under EO 57, the National Coast Watch Council is renamed and reorganized into the National Maritime Council chaired by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Turkey’s main opposition party claims victory over incumbent Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party, on Sunday, March 31, in a nationwide local vote.

Months after confirming her split with Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo opens up for the first time about her journey moving on. In an exclusive interview with Mega magazine, Kathryn reveals she can say she’s ‘healed.’ – Rappler.com