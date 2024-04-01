Soaring temperatures force class suspensions again in Western Visayas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The suspension of classes marks the second time in less than a month that several local governments in the region took such measures due to the scorching heat

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Six local governments in Western Visayas, including Iloilo City, suspended face-to-face classes again on Monday, April 1, citing the rise in temperature. These actions show the severe dry weather conditions worsened by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon in the region.

The classes will remain suspended until Tuesday, April 2, marking the second time in less than a month that several local governments in the region, particularly in Negros Occidental, have taken such measures. A similar suspension of classes was made on March 11 due to the scorching heat.

The class suspensions affected schools in the cities of Bacolod, Talisay, Kabankalan, Silay, and the municipality of EB Magalona in Negros Occidental, alongside Iloilo City on Panay Island.

The separate decisions came after the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast the heat index to soar to 41 degrees Celsius on April 1 and further to 42 degrees on April 2 across parts of the Western Visayas region.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas issued Executive Order No. 04 on Sunday, March 31, citing Section 16 of Republic Act 7160 and Presidential Executive Order No. 66-2012, which empower local chief executives to decide on class suspensions if the situation necessitates it.

Treñas ordered the suspension of classes from kindergarten to senior high school in all public and private schools across Iloilo City for two days.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also suspended classes from kindergarten to senior high school in both public and private schools.

But for schools with air-conditioned classrooms, Benitez said he left the discretion to the school management on whether or not to hold face-to-face classes.

In Talisay City, Mayor Neil Lizares also followed suit by suspending classes from kindergarten to senior high school for two days.

Meanwhile, in Kabankalan City and Silay City, the two-day class suspension ordered by Mayors Benjie Miranda and Joedith Gallego, respectively, included the college level.

Kabankalan is home to four colleges – Kabankalan City College (KCC), Southland College, Central Philippines State University (CPSU), and Fellowship Baptist College. Silay has only one tertiary institution, the Silay Institute.

EB Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon is the only chief executive among the 19 municipalities in Negros Occidental who declared a class suspension for two days, from kindergarten to senior high school, in both public and private schools.

Malacon said he did not want to risk the safety of the school children amid the scorching heat. – Rappler.com