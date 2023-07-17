AMLC freezes Cordillera activists’ assets | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Anti-Money Laundering Council issues an order to freeze the assets and bank accounts of four Cordillera activists, earlier labeled as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

After grappling with a shortage of plastic driver’s license cards, the Land Transportation Office now issues electronic driver’s licenses. LTO says the eDL is a ‘valid, secure, and an alternative form of authorization.’

Spanish pro-tennis player Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic’s long reign at Wimbledon to win the All England Club title for the first time.

Kai Sotto quietly wraps up his first foray with the Orlando Magic in his NBA Summer League stint after reportedly suffering a back injury against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, July 15.

Social media users come to Lea Salonga’s defense after a fan posts a viral video claiming they were treated rudely by the Broadway Diva.

Filipino rock band Lola Amour is over the moon after member Jake of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN listens to its track ‘Raining in Manila.’

Andrea Brillantes opens up about her healing process after her break up with basketball player Ricci Rivero, saying she’d rather focus more on herself now.

A Google press release says the Philippines leads in worldwide search interest for pop superstar ‘Taylor Swift.’ — Rappler.com