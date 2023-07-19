Remulla to Dela Rosa: Don’t go to countries where the ICC can intervene | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Remulla & Dela Rosa on ICC, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Rachelle Ann Go

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla advises Senator Bato Dela Rosa, to avoid countries where ‘the ICC will be able to influence the judicial system.’

The Supreme Court suspends for six months former Malacañang spokesperson Trixie Cruz-Angeles for violation of the Code of Professional Responsibility, the old code of conduct for lawyers.

Cebu residents are shocked to find the body of 19-year-old student from Panabo City, Davao del Norte, stuffed in a box.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista says there are already 1.7 million license plates available but unclaimed at the Land Transportation Office.

Kris Aquino opens up about her break up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Shiga Lakestars guard Kiefer Ravena, who had his own NBA G League stint with the Texas Legends in 2016 has words of advice for Kai Sotto, who recently played for the Orlando Magic Summer League team.

UK-based Filipina theater actress Rachelle Ann Go will reprise her role as Eliza Hamilton in the upcoming international tour of Hamilton, which will open in Manila on September 17. – Rappler.com