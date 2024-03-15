FACT CHECK: Fans did not climb up Singapore stadium roof for Taylor Swift concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Facebook page 'Blogtamsu' claims that two Taylor Swift fans climbed onto the roof of the Singapore National Stadium. The photo in the post was, however, not shot in Singapore.

Claim: Two fans climbed onto the roof of the Singapore National Stadium to watch Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” because they did not have concert tickets.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made by the page Blogtamsu, which has a sizeable following of 7.5 million with 6.1 million likes.

Since it was published on March 8, the post has gone viral internationally, garnering 56,000 reactions, 10,000 shares, and 5,400 comments in various languages as of writing.

Most of the commenters seem to believe the claim, perhaps because of the photo attached to the post showing what appears to be two people dangling from the metal structure of a roof and suspended several feet above the ground while a performance was taking place.

The post was subsequently shared on the social media platform Reddit.

The post may give other hopeful concertgoers and fans who were not able to secure tickets for Swift’s sold-out concerts a similar idea, which could be potentially dangerous.

The facts: The post claims to show fans climbing the “concert roof in Singapore.” However, the roof in the picture does not resemble the roof of the Singapore National Stadium, the concert venue where Swift performed for six nights from March 2 to 9 as part of her global “The Eras Tour.”

DIFFERENT STADIUMS. The stage in Blogtamsu’s post (right) also does not show the stage setup for Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ (left). Left image by Sovan Pong from Google Maps

Previous Swift concerts: It is worth noting that Blogtamsu did not say when the fans supposedly climbed up the concert roof. Swift had performed in Singapore in 2015, 2014, and 2011 as part of her “1989,” “Red,” and “Fearless” world tours, respectively.

She performed in the Singapore Indoor Stadium during those occasions. However, Blogtamsu’s picture does not resemble the roof at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ROOF. The roof at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (shown in both pictures) does not resemble the roof in BLogtamsu’s photo. Left image of ‘Red’ tour by Wilfrid Wong (wilfridwong), right image of Singapore Indoor Stadium by Raymond on Google Maps

Photo montage: Tracing the image, Rappler found that Blogtamsu’s picture is likely a photo montage combining images of the live music venue Velaria de la Feria León in Guanajuato, Mexico, and unruly attendees of a 2022 concert.

REVERSE IMAGE SEARCH. Google reverse image search results show that the stadium in Blogtamsu’s post is Velaria de la Feria León in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The picture posted by Blogtamsu was not taken in 2024. A quick search for the exact image on Google produces a link to an Instagram post dated January 22, 2022.

Other searches for the exact image led to a post on meme website verbub.com that shows the same picture from Blogtamsu, with a Spanish-language caption that reads in English: “My best friend and I at our favorite artist’s show.”

MEME. Image search results of Blogtamsu’s post also leads to a post on meme website website verbub.com.

More searches led to Mexican singer and songwriter Santa Fe Klan’s concert at Velaria de la Feria León on January 19, 2022.

The concert made headlines after concertgoers bypassed security, knocked down fences, and started climbing up the venue’s stands to watch the show. In the aftermath, a series of memes about the concert cropped up on social media. This included a meme with the exact photo in Blogtamsu’s post. Notably, majority of the posts were dated January 21 or January 22, 2022, just days after the Santa Fe Klan concert fiasco. The Facebook posts also had a similar caption: “Raza era concierto de Santa Fe Klan. no Exatlon 🤣. Feria de León 2022”.

VIRAL. The meme showing the photo of Santa Fe Klan’s concert at Velaria de la Feria León was posted by several Facebook users.

Some of the Facebook posts credited the image to an individual named “Barquera.” Barquera originally shared the image in a Facebook post on January 21, 2022 and it went viral. In a response on the post’s comment section, Barquera said he created the “photo montage.”

PHOTO MONTAGE. Barquera, credited as the one who originally made the meme, confirms that the photo he posted is a montage.

The photo was a composite of the roof of concert venue Velaria de la Feria León and a scene from Santa Fe Klan’s 2022 concert at that venue.

EDITED. The image of two individuals hanging in the metal frame of Velaria de la Feria León (right) is from a photo scene from Santa Fe Klan’s 2022 concert (left) at that venue to create the photo montage Barquera posted (middle).

Fiona Tan is affiliated with Mothership Singapore and is a #FactsMatter Journalism Fellow for 2023-2024.

