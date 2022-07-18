FALSE: Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink treats joint pain

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has issued a public health warning, prohibiting the purchase and consumption of Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink

A post on July 15 by the Facebook page “Grandsure Gold USA Plus” claims that Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink treats joint pain.

This is false.

According to the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink is not on its list of approved food and drug products.

The FDA also issued a public health warning in March 2022, prohibiting the purchase and consumption of Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink.

According to the FDA, Grandsure Gold Nutrient Dense Drink is an unregistered product that did not undergo FDA’s quality and safety evaluation process. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



