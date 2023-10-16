FACT CHECK: No Marcos-Duterte order for Vice Ganda to leave the country

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The false claim stems from the talk show host’s quips on confidential funds, which were interpreted as a reference to the controversies surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte ordered comedian and talk show host Vice Ganda to leave the country.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the video bearing the claim has gained 66,659 views, 1,800 likes, and 447 comments. The YouTube channel which posted the misleading video, PINAS NEWS INSIDER, has been fact-checked by Rappler several times.

The video’s title reads: “KAKAPASOK LANG Nagimbal ang Media at si Vice Ganda sa biglaang utos ni Pbbm Vp Sara Pinalayas sa Pinas.”

(Just in! Vice Ganda and the media were startled by a sudden order from PBBM and VP Sara to leave the Philippines.)

The video thumbnail also shows pictures of Marcos, Duterte, and Vice Ganda with the text, “Pinalayas sa Pilipinas” (Expelled from the Philippines).

No statement: There have been no official statements issued on Marcos’ or Duterte’s official social media accounts nor on Radio Television Malacañang, the Office of the President, or Office of the Vice President regarding any supposed order expelling Vice Ganda from the Philippines. Instead, the video’s content mainly showed comments from online users urging the comedian to leave the country over comments that allegedly disrespected the Vice President.

Confidential fund controversy: In the misleading video, the narrator mentioned a recent incident of Vice Ganda indirectly poking fun at Duterte’s controversial use of confidential funds during an episode of the musical game show Everybody, Sing!

In the episode, Vice Ganda responded to a contestant’s response about talent fees, saying: “Confidential din ‘yung talent fee. Ta’s mauubos mo rin in 11 days.” (The talent fee is confidential. And you’ll also spend it all in 11 days.)

This was a reference to the controversies surrounding the Vice President, particularly her lack of transparency on the use of her office’s confidential funds. Last month, it was revealed that the OVP exhausted its P125-million confidential funds in 2022 in just 11 days.

Suspension: The video also mentioned the suspension of ABS-CBN’s noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days over its July 25 episode.

On July 31, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board summoned the producers of the show due to complaints over “alleged indecent acts” by hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

The YouTube channel that posted the misleading video had previously made similar claims against other public figures:

– Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

Andrei Santos is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

